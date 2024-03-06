Award Winners Announced For Marquette Girls Basketball Team
ALTON - Marquette Catholic School has recognized athletes who received awards for their contributions in the 2023-2024 girls' basketball season.
Winners are:
Allie Weiner – Co-MVP
Addison Pranger – Co- MVP & Captain Award
Kel’c Robinson – Varsity Most Improved Player
Izzi Hough – Rookie of the Year
Jayla Dickson – JV Most Improved Player
Jami Jones – Coaches Award
Meredith Zigrang – Captains’ Award
Laila Davis – Defensive Player of the Year Award
Not pictured Lily Hannigan – JV Most Improved Player
