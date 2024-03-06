Award Winners Announced For Marquette Girls Basketball Team Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Marquette Catholic School has recognized athletes who received awards for their contributions in the 2023-2024 girls' basketball season. Winners are: Allie Weiner – Co-MVP Addison Pranger – Co- MVP & Captain Award Kel’c Robinson – Varsity Most Improved Player Article continues after sponsor message Izzi Hough – Rookie of the Year Jayla Dickson – JV Most Improved Player Jami Jones – Coaches Award Meredith Zigrang – Captains’ Award Laila Davis – Defensive Player of the Year Award Not pictured Lily Hannigan – JV Most Improved Player More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip