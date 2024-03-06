ALTON - Marquette Catholic School has recognized athletes who received awards for their contributions in the 2023-2024 girls' basketball season.

Winners are:

Allie Weiner – Co-MVP

Addison Pranger – Co- MVP & Captain Award

Kel’c Robinson – Varsity Most Improved Player

Izzi Hough – Rookie of the Year

Jayla Dickson – JV Most Improved Player

Jami Jones – Coaches Award

Meredith Zigrang – Captains’ Award

Laila Davis – Defensive Player of the Year Award

Not pictured Lily Hannigan – JV Most Improved Player

