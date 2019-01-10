LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) was sworn-in as Representative for the 95th District of Illinois on Wednesday at a ceremony that marks the 101st General Assembly. The Inauguration ceremony took place in Sangamon Auditorium at the University of Illinois in Springfield. A total of 117 State Representatives took the oath of office following successful elections in November.

“With the beginning of the 101st General Assembly, and with 36 new members, I am hopeful we can come together to make the difficult decisions to put Illinois back on track. Many in the General Assembly and Governor-elect Pritzker have voiced their support for important reforms including fair legislative maps and leadership term limits.” Rep. Bourne added, “There may be many areas where I disagree with the new administration, but I hope that we can begin on issues where we have an agreement, laying the groundwork for significant bipartisan reforms.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Representative Bourne has continually sponsored legislation for two such reforms- fair-maps and legislative term limits. Her hope is that these bills will be called for a vote and all people in the state will truly receive representation in contiguous districts chosen independently.

After the members were sworn-in, Illinois House Democrats elected Speaker Michael J. Madigan Speaker of the Illinois House with a majority vote for Madigan. One democratic member voted “present” instead of casting a vote for Michael Madigan. This vote makes Madigan the longest serving Speaker in American history.

Representative Bourne joined her colleague in voting for Rep. Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, who will continue his role as House Minority Leader. In the Illinois Senate, Sen. John Cullerton, D-Chicago, was re-elected as Senate President, and Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, will continue as Senate Minority Leader.

More like this: