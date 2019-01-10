Avery Bourne participates in inauguration of 101st General Assembly
LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) was sworn-in as Representative for the 95th District of Illinois on Wednesday at a ceremony that marks the 101st General Assembly. The Inauguration ceremony took place in Sangamon Auditorium at the University of Illinois in Springfield. A total of 117 State Representatives took the oath of office following successful elections in November.
“With the beginning of the 101st General Assembly, and with 36 new members, I am hopeful we can come together to make the difficult decisions to put Illinois back on track. Many in the General Assembly and Governor-elect Pritzker have voiced their support for important reforms including fair legislative maps and leadership term limits.” Rep. Bourne added, “There may be many areas where I disagree with the new administration, but I hope that we can begin on issues where we have an agreement, laying the groundwork for significant bipartisan reforms.”
Representative Bourne has continually sponsored legislation for two such reforms- fair-maps and legislative term limits. Her hope is that these bills will be called for a vote and all people in the state will truly receive representation in contiguous districts chosen independently.
After the members were sworn-in, Illinois House Democrats elected Speaker Michael J. Madigan Speaker of the Illinois House with a majority vote for Madigan. One democratic member voted “present” instead of casting a vote for Michael Madigan. This vote makes Madigan the longest serving Speaker in American history.
Representative Bourne joined her colleague in voting for Rep. Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, who will continue his role as House Minority Leader. In the Illinois Senate, Sen. John Cullerton, D-Chicago, was re-elected as Senate President, and Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, will continue as Senate Minority Leader.
