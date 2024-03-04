BETHALTO - Avari Combes was a player for Civic Memorial High head girls basketball coach Mike Arbuthnot for four years and he has only positive things to say about the standout athlete.

Avari also hit .385 during her junior year for the Eagles girls' softball team and .333 in her sophomore season.

Avari is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month for the Eagles.

Avari was a guard for the Eagles and also was strong from the three-point area and in one game had six steals for CM.

"She came in at the same time I did and made it all the way through my time coaching," Arbuthnot said. "I would say she just developed as a leader and continued to improve. Her work ethic is unmatched. She came to practice every day and worked really hard."

Coach Arbuthnot said Avari was always a leader for the Eagles on the defensive side of the ball. She was a member of the Eagles' Final Four team her sophomore year, Coach Arbuthnot added.

"Her leadership was a key for us this season," the coach said.

Again congrats to Avari for her recognition as a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month.

