BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE women's basketball guard Ava Stoller (St. Petersburg, Florida) has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week following her performance against Southern Indiana and Morehead State. She shares the honor with Raegan McCowan of Western Illinois.

Stoller began her week with 12 points vs. Southern Indiana Thursday, her seventh game in double-figures this season. She shot 4-11 from the floor, 1-1 from three-point range, and went 3-5 at the free throw line. The guard also led SIUE with seven rebounds and four assists.

On Saturday vs. Morehead State, Stoller recorded her first collegiate double-double, scoring 11 points while collecting a season-high 12 rebounds. The freshman also turned in an assist and a block in 25 minutes of action.

Stoller is averaging 9.8 points per game and leads the Cougars with a 5.4 rebounding average, good for ninth in the OVC. Her 86.5 free throw percentage stacks up third in the conference and 47th in the NCAA.

The award marks Stoller's first weekly conference-level award and the Cougars' fourth of the 2023-24 season.

Stoller and SIUE women's basketball return to action Thursday, Jan. 18 at Lindenwood. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT and will be streamed on ESPN+.

