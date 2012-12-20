ALTON, IL -- The Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary’s “Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew” fundraiser is a fun event each year – but there is a true value in the money raised.

The 2012 event, held Sept. 8 at the Loading Dock in Grafton, attracted 550 people and raised approximately $23,000. Of that total, around $12,000 was used to purchase a Power-PRO XT, which is an innovative battery-powered hydraulic system that raises and lowers the patient with the touch of a button.

“This will really be a big help to our EMS crews,” said Jason Bowman, supervisor of the Alton Memorial EMS team. “It is able to safely up to 700 pounds. Plus, it is ergonomically much safer for our crew members. We can’t thank the White Cross Auxiliary enough for their generosity.”

The industry-leading Stryker Power-PRO XT ambulance cot dramatically reduces strenuous lifting and the associated risk of back injury. Medics experience frequent spinal loading due to repetitive motions such as lifting, lowering, carrying and bending. Use of the Power-PRO XT has proven to reduce spinal loading, resulting in reduced injuries, lost or modified workdays, and workers’ compensation costs, and increased recruitment and retention.

The Stryker Power-PRO XT sets the standard for superior performance and outstanding ergonomics. An easy-to-use manual back-up system also provides complete cot operation in the event of power loss. The foot end mounted Stryker SMRT battery is accessible and easily changed in any situation. The retractable head section allows the cot to be shortened in any height position for maximum versatility, and the automatic high-speed retract feature reduces loading and unloading times.

Members of the White Cross Auxiliary gather with AMH leadership and EMS crews to show off the new Stryker 6500 hydraulic stretcher purchased with Auxiliary funds. The $12,000 stretcher can safely carry up to 700 pounds and is also ergonomically safer for EMS crews.

