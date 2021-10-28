ALTON – The White Cross Auxiliary (WCA) of Alton Memorial Hospital is very grateful to the community for again generously supporting a mail-in fundraiser this summer. A total of $12,850 was raised, and after expenses, the Auxiliary had $10,420 that will be used to support AMH.

It's the second year the Auxiliary conducted a mail-in fundraiser instead of its usual “Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew” event, which was postponed for a second year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Once again, our sincere thanks to everyone,” said Susie Pruetzel and Debbie Gates, president and vice president of the Auxiliary, respectively. Gates was also chair of the mail-in fundraiser. “We could not have had a successful fundraiser without the support of the community.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Letters were sent out in the community, and all who donated to the WCA received a gift certificate to a local business or restaurant. The higher the donation, the more value was included on the gift card.

Along with Miss Eunice’s Hat Box (the gift shop at AMH), this is the major fundraiser for the Auxiliary, which uses the proceeds to purchase much-needed equipment for various Alton Memorial Hospital departments, to improve the health of the people and communities the hospital serves.

Members of the White Cross Auxiliary include, front row left to right, Ruth Scanlon, Mary Nickell, Ellar Duff, and Joyce Fleming; back row left to right, Debbie Miller, Debbie Gates, Irene McLaughlin, Susie Pruetzel, and Nancy Simpson.

More like this: