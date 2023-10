Mineral Springs Haunted Tours presents its' annual "Autumn Solstice Extravaganza" from 1-5 pm on Saturday, September 25, 2010. This event is FREE to the public and features speakers, vendors, free Tarot card readings,door prizes and a drawing for a free ghost tour.

This years' speakers include:

1pm.:Dr. Michael Henry, owner St. Charles Haunted Tours, Reknowned Magician and Paranormal Investigator: " Fraud in the Paranormal"

2pm.:Steven LaChance, Possession Victim and Author, Book Signing and Talk on his Possession Experiences.

3pm.: Loving Rose, "Aura Play", Learning to See and Read Auras

4pm.: Jim Dolan, Medium, Random Readings of Audience

