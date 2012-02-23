Nature lovers Charlotte Adelman and Bernard L. Schwartz are coming to The Nature Institute to share their book The Midwestern Garden - Native Alternatives to Nonnative Flowers and Plants, An Illustrated Guide. The event will take place on Saturday, March 24 at 10:00 a.m. in TNI’s Talahi Lodge located at 2213 S. Levis Lane in Godfrey, IL.

In The Midwestern Native Garden, Adelman and Schwartz bring decades of research and advocacy on behalf of Midwestern prairies and native species to the home garden. In over 200 lavishly illustrated pages they show how non-native species may be replaced with native alternatives best suited for Midwestern soil and climate.

Through a PowerPoint presentation, the authors showcase a wealth of beautiful native flowers and plants that resemble and even look exactly like nonnative "old favorites." By including more native "host plants" in our gardens and landscapes, we can help prevent butterflies from becoming endangered or going extinct.

Authors will be available after their presentation for book signing, and books will be available for sale. To reserve a seat, please call (618) 467-2521 or email tni3@piasanet.com. For more information about the event, please call or visit TNI on Facebook.

