ALTON - Authorities are attempting to take possession of $8,800 in suspected drug money, two television receivers, and a pair of tan Gucci shoes after searching a suspected drug house in the 900 block of College Avenue.

The items were taken after police noticed suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in a previous, unrelated search.

Alton Police obtained a second search warrant and entered the home on Sept. 13.

They found nearly 49 pounds of suspected marijuana, bags of suspected marijuana, digital scales, and the receivers. A suit filed in an attempt to take possession of the items claims that authorities are entitled to the property under a law that provides for forfeiture of items connected to the drug trade.

The resident of the home and owner of the property admitted to selling marijuana, the suit claims. He has not been charged.

The suit claims that the suspect could not explain how he came to possess the cash, that his statements were suspect and that he had no visible means of support. The suspect has a history of drug arrests and/or convictions, the suit alleges.

