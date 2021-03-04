CLINTON COUNTY - Clinton County Authorities confirm human remains have been found in the woods at Joliff Bridge Road and Linn Street in Centralia. The discovery was made at 2:15 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, Detective

Sgt. Todd Timmermann said Thursday morning.

Sgt. Timmermann said at this point they are waiting for confirmation of who the person is, but said it was a male subject. He didn't want to say for sure, but he guessed the body had been in its place possibly five years.

Speculation has emerged that it could possibly be Jared Hanna, of Jerseyville, who has been missing without a trace for almost a decade. He went missing July 2, 2011. Jared's white 1990 GMC Sierra truck was found abandoned on Joliff Bridge Road.

Sgt. Timmerman said he didn’t want to say for certain, but he said: “I do not believe it to be Jared Hanna.”

Sgt. Timmermann said there are no signs of injury with the remains that have been discovered.

“We believe we know who it is, but we are not 100 percent sure and won’t confirm the identity until the investigative work is completed,” he added.

Illinois State Police Crime Lab has been called to investigate the situation.

Sgt. Timmermann has been with the sheriff’s office for 24 years, so he completely understands the history of the cases that have been before the department over all those years. He also has worked on the Jared Hanna case over the years.

Volunteers on ATVs and horseback combed the fields near Joliff Bridge Road multiple times in search of Hanna. No solid leads have been uncovered through the searches about his disappearance.

“Some say Jared was last seen out in Jerseyville and others say he was seen here,” Sgt. Timmermann said. “There are all kinds of rumors out there. Jared's vehicle was located not too terribly far from here, so it is not that it can’t be Jared. I don’t believe it to be, though."

