MONTGOMERY COUNTY - The story of Abraham Lincoln’s many experiences and connections in Montgomery County will be the topic of a free, one-hour discussion at the Challacombe House in Hillsboro at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.

Author Tom Emery of Carlinville will discuss his work Lincoln in Montgomery County, Illinois, which he released in 2021. The book includes a wide variety of stories on the sixteenth President in Montgomery County, many that have never been covered.

The discussion is part of the ongoing celebrations of the bicentennial of the city of Hillsboro, which was founded in 1823.

Emery will discuss Lincoln’s ties to some of the earliest names of local and county history, including John Tillson, Joseph Eccles, Francis Springer, James Davis, Levi Boone, and Wickliffe Kitchell. Lincoln’s connections to Simeon Ryder, who developed Litchfield, Nokomis, and Irving, will also be covered.

In addition, Lincoln’s speaking appearances in Hillsboro will be discussed, as are voting records, railroads, and the county’s reaction to the assassination.

Other topics include the Lincoln legacy in Montgomery, which is reflected in area statues as well as the old Lincoln Heritage Trail

“A lot of people don’t realize the connections Lincoln had in Montgomery County,” said Emery. “Lincoln knew quite a few people of importance in the county, and had some noteworthy appearances here. It’s one of many areas that makes up the story of his pre-Presidency in Illinois.”

Emery has produced a string of well-received regional studies on Lincoln, including the President’s experiences in Alton, Greene County, and Macoupin County, as well as Lincoln’s many connections to Illinois State University. He is a frequent contributor to many newspapers in the area, and has appeared at numerous speaking engagements in the region.

Copies of Emery’s book on Lincoln in Montgomery County will be available for sale at the discussion.

For more information, contact 217-254-9307 or hillsbororecreation62049@gmail.com.

