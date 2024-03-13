ROXANA - Max Autery and Kyle Campbell both had two hits and two RBIs, while both Brady Jones and Elias Theis struck out six each as Roxana won its season-opening baseball game over Greenfield Northwestern 13-1 at Roxana City Park.

The Shells scored nine times in the bottom of the second inning to cement their opening win, which was terminated after four-and-a-half innings, due to the 10-run rule.

Roxana jumped on top with three runs in the bottom of the first, but the Tigers countered with a run in the top of the second to cut the Shells' lead to 3-1. Roxana then went off on its nine-run second to extend the lead to 12-1, and added on another run in the home half of the fourth to make the final 13-1.

In addition to Autery and Campbell's performances at the plate, the Shells had Kael Hester have a hit and two RBIs, Mason Crump had a hit and also drove home a run, both Sean Maberry and Landon Sitze had hits, and Aiden Briggs also drove in a run.

Theis started on the mound and threw the first couple of innings, giving up a single run without a hit. He walked four and struck out six. Jones pitched in relief throwing three innings, allowing three hits with six Ks to get the win.

Greenfield-Northwestern is now 0-1 to open the season, while Roxana is now 1-0, and plays today against the St. Louis Home School Patriots in a game at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo., starting at 4 p.m, then hosts Granite City Friday at 4:30 p.m., then play a pair of games at home on Saturday, taking on Waterloo Gibault Catholic at noon, then meeting Jersey at 2 p.m.

