EDWARDSVILLE – One thing is certain for Sunday morning's singles final for the $25,000 USTA Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament Presented by the EGHM Foundation following Day 7 of the tournament:

It'll be an Australia vs. USA match-up for the championship.

Australians Marc Polmans and Omar Jaskia will clash one of Saturday's semifinal matches, while Americans Tennys Sandgren (who won last week's Lewis and Clark Community College Men's Futures title) and Evan King (the Edwardsville Futures defending champion) will meet up in the other semifinal. Saturday's winners will meet for the tournament title Sunday morning, with the doubles champions also slated to be determined Sunday.

The eighth-seeded Polmans advanced with a 6-1, 6-3 win over American Christian Harrison, while fourth-seeded Jaskia moved into the semis with a 6-0, 6-0 win over American Emil Reinberg. In the lower half of the draw, third-seed King defeated sixth-seeded Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 to advance while second-seeded Sandgren ousted seventh-seeded Connor Smith 6-3, 6-0 to complete Saturday's final four.

The doubles finalists were also determined Friday; Polmans and Luke Bambridge of Great Britain moved into the final with a 3-6, 6-3, 11-9 victory over King and Michael Zhu while Smith and Jackson Withrow reached the final with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Escobar and Colombia's Alejandro Gomez.

The King-Sandgren semifinal clash will kick off the morning's proceedings at 9 a.m., with the Polmans-Jaskia match following no earlier than 10:15 a.m.; both matches are slated for Court 2 of the EHS tennis center. The start times for Sunday's matches have yet to be determined.

Saturday is also Family Day at the tournament, sponsored by Scott Credit Union; children will be admitted free with a paid adult, with access to a special chidren's area with family activities, lunch specials, Annie's Frozen Custard, pictures with the tournament logo and other fun activities available. Activities will take place from 10 a.m.-noon.

For more information and live scoring on the weekend's matches, visit www.edwardsvillefutures.com

Brent Feeney also contributed to this story.

