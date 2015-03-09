NASHVILLE, Tenn. – SIUE senior Tierny Austin was named to the Ohio Valley ConferenceAll-Tournament team after her outstanding performance at the league event.

Austin, of Rockford, Illinois, averaged 21.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in SIUE's two games at the tournament.

"Tierny is one of the toughest players I have coached," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "She has a tremendous heart. She has left her mark and a very positive legacy on the program."

SIUE advanced to the semifinals of the 2015 Championship, its best run since joining the OVC.

As of the league championship semifinal game, Austin has 1,280 points and is ranked among the top 10 scorers in school history. In 116 games as a Cougar, she also is among the top 10 all-time at SIUE in rebounds (7th/672), free throws made (4th/336), offensive rebounds (3rd/246), and steals (8th/178).

"I'm proud of what Tierny has accomplished in her four years at SIUE," said Buscher.

