O’FALLON – The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many things in our lives and routine vaccinations were among them. According to the CDC data, orders for vaccines were down 14% in the last year and a half compared to 2019, with the measles vaccine dropping by nearly 20%. Children need these routine vaccinations to remain safe as they head back into the classroom for the school year.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and HSHS Medical Group are asking parents to schedule well-child checkups and talk with your doctor about vaccines and immunizations.

“The best defense against getting preventable diseases is to vaccinate against them,” said Dr. Amy Redmer, HSHS Medical Group family medicine physician. “In keeping up to date with your child’s vaccination schedule, you are protecting their health now and in the future.”

As opportunities for in-person activities and play continue, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and HSHS Medical Group encourage parents to make sure children are up to date on routinely recommended vaccines. As schools, daycares, and camps begin to reopen and offer masked, in-person learning and care, it’s particularly important for parents to work with their child’s doctor or nurse to make sure they get caught up on missed well-child visits and recommended vaccines.

In addition to routine vaccinations, the COVID-19 vaccine is our best defense against this illness. If you or your child are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and HSHS Medical Group encourage you to get it.

To find a vaccine clinic near you, visit www.HSHS.org/vaccine or www.co.st-clair.il.us/Departments/Health-Department/COVID-19-Information/Vaccination-Screen

To learn more about immunizations, vaccine schedules or well-child checkups visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines. To locate a primary care provider, visit www.hshs.org/find-a-doctor

