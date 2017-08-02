EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre has a whole list of events scheduled for the month of August from music to movie that the whole family can enjoy.

This Friday, The Neverly Brothers will be taking the stage to kick off this months shows to take you on a musical history tour of rock 'n roll from Elvis to the Beatles.

Kevin Giragosian, or Kevin Neverly, the guitar player and on of the bands founding members said there's nothing out there like what The Neverly Brothers do.

"The unique part of our show is that it's like a virtual history tour," Giragosian said. "When we do a show, we set the scene with the audience that you have entered our luxury tour bus, and this is a custom model and it has a time machine."

Once you enter The Neverly Brothers tour bus they make their first stop in Memphis at Sun Records recording studio in the 1950s.

"The bus stops at a different city and then celebrates the origin and influence of that particular pioneering rock n' roll artist," Giragosian said. "The first half of the show is about presenting the American pioneers of rock n' roll and how they were influencing the British groups without really knowing what they were doing."

The second half of their show The Neverly Brothers load up their bus to show the American roots behind the British bands as they head over to England.

"We're not a tribute band," Giragosian said. "We're not trying to be The Beatles. We're an act that pays tribute to the era. So we basically are celebrating that evolution of rock from America to England."

Giragosian said a lot of the feedback he gets from audiences is that people don't realize all the history that The Neverly Brothers present in their performance.

"They really love the history part of the show," he said. "They say they know these songs but they never realized how they came about. I think my favorite part and the unique part is the history and the way it shows the timeline and how it evolved. It's like educating people but entertaining them at the same time. That's one of the things that makes us completely unique."

On Tuesday, August 8th, there will be screening of "The Sandlot." Canal said being the last Tuesday before school starts up again it seemed like a great family movie to finish off the summer.

The second week of the month has a full weekend of entertainment with The Talking Dreads on Friday, August 11th, performing a reggae style covers of the Talking Heads starting at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, August 12th, there will be a $6 screening of Oscar winning documentary "Woodstock - The Movie"

Derek St. Holmes takes the stage Saturday, August 19th. St. Holmes is best know for his work with the Ted Nugent band, and will be bringing his all-star band with Charlie Torres and Kenn Moutenot.

The Wildey will be continuing their run of the Harry Potter movies with a screening of "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Lee Roy Parnell will be performing some of his country hits on Friday, August 25th. Parnell is best known his songs "What Kind of Fool do You Think I am," "Tender Moment," and "A Little Bit of You" which topped the chart at number two on the Billboard Hot County Charts.

Then Tuesday, August 29th, to wrap up the month there will be a screening of George Lucas' classic "American Graffiti" staring Richard Dreyfuss and Ron Howard.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit WildeyTheatre.com.

