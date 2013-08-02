The US Coast Guard Auxiliary would like to express our and best wishes and grateful appreciation to our parent organization, the United States Coast Guard, on the occasion of Coast Guard Day, August 4, 2013; the 223rd birthday of the Coast Guard.

The US Coast Guard is a force smaller than the New York City Police Department, with approximately 43,000 Active Duty Guardsmen, yet despite their diminutive size relative to the other armed forces, they are a dynamic force, fulfilling multiple essential roles and missions.

Apart from combat operations as a military force (the Coast Guard has been involved in every armed conflict, right along with the other services), the Coast Guard is responsible for securing our shores, drug and immigration interdiction, maintaining aids to navigation, patrolling both offshore and the navigable rivers and waterways, search and rescue, marine law enforcement, environmental protection, port security, promotion of recreational boating safety and many other functions.

In 2012, the Coast Guard responded to over 20,000 Search & Rescue cases, and saved over 3800 lives. Their motto is "Semper Paratus": Always Ready!

As they celebrate their 223rd birthday, the US Coast Guard Auxiliary would like to wish Happy Birthday to everyone who's ever worn the blue. BRAVO ZULU! (Congratulations, and Well Done!)

To learn more about boater education, Vessel Safety Checks and other services provided by the Coast Guard Auxiliary - or if you are interested in learning how to become one of us - please visit us online at www.uscgauxflotilla3-13.org or contact us at bcz@charter.net.

The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is composed of uniformed, non-military volunteer civilians who assist the Coast Guard in all of its varied missions, except for military and direct law enforcement. These men and women can be found on the nation's waterways, in classrooms and on the dock, performing safety patrols, vessel safety examinations and public education. The 31,000 members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary donate millions of hours annually in support of Coast Guard missions.

