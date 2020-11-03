ALTON - Audrey Cain had a great junior year and helped the Marquette Catholic girls golf team to a first-place finish at the Alton Marquette regionals at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

With Gracie Piar as Maquette's number one golfer, Cain settled in as the number two golfer for the Explorers and helped them have a dominant team this year.

During Marquette’s Blast Off Tournament that was held at Spencer T. Olin at the beginning of the year, Cain placed eighth with a score of 85. She tied for ninth place at the Metro East Shootout at Fair Oaks with Triad’s Emma Hill.

At the Edwardsville Challenge and the Alton Invitational, she placed fifth with a score of 77 at both tournaments.

Article continues after sponsor message

At regionals, she had a great day and placed second behind Piar with a score of 80 to help Marquette advance to the sectional in Salem.

Sectionals were tough with the high winds and rain but Cain was still able to shoot an 83.

“My goal going into the sectional was 80 or below I kind of missed it by a little bit but that's ok, conditions were a little rough on the back nine. It was really windy and then it rained for a little bit.” Cain said

With Cain coming back as a senior along with Piar and Clancy Maag, the Explorers will have a very strong girls golf squad in 2021. Ava Bartosiak and Lilly Montague are back as juniors. The lone senior this year is Cat Hollis.

More like this:

Related Video: