EDWARDSVILLE, December 7, 2012 – Madison County Auditor Rick Faccin today announced he has returned his four percent pay raise for the 2012 fiscal year, fulfilling a promise he made to the citizens of Madison County. The amount of the check written by Faccin to Madison County Government was $1,885.03.

“Last year, as our country slowly started to emerge from the recession that gripped our nation and when individuals and families in Madison County were experiencing severe hardship, I made a promise not to accept the pay raise passed for the Auditor’s position,” Faccin stated. “It is a small gesture to the citizens of this county who have been supportive and so very kind to me.”

Faccin also stated that he will not receive a pay raise for the next two years.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of this great county and I look forward to serving as Madison County Auditor for the next four years,” Faccin added.

Faccin was recently elected to a four-year term.

