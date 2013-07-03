Auditions for the Drowsey Chaperone Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Little Theater will host auditions for the 80th Season opening Musical, THE DROWSEY CHAPERONE on Saturday, July 20th at 10am and Sunday, July 21st at 6pm. The delightful Musical will run September 12th through the 22nd at the Showplace. Director, Diana Enloe and Musical Director, Michael Frazier will be casting 13-20 singers/dancers ages 18-60. To audition, please prepare an upbeat song from the 1920's-1930's and provide your own accompaniment. If audition weekend absolutely won't work for your schedule then please contact Enloe at (618) 463-0391 for an appointment. THE DROWSEY CHAPERONE has garnered awards across the country and will surely be an audience favorite that you'll want to be a part of. Rachel Brady (choreographer) will be teaching a short dance routine as part of the auditioning process. The ALT Website currently has all audition dates listed for the 80th Season Productions. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip