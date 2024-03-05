ROXANA - Roxana senior guard Aubrey Weigand was one of the team's top performers this season. Under head coach Addaya Moore, the girls posted an 18-15 overall mark and won a regional title.

Coach Moore described Aubrey as her team's "most dedicated player."

"She showed up for practice and always gave 110 percent," Moore said. "She waited patiently for her turn and at the season's end, there were a lot of games that weren't winnable without Aubrey."

Aubrey was a strong rebounder and so important on defense, Coach Moore said.

"She made some big plays late in the season, especially against Carlinville, which was her best game of the season."

Again congrats to Aubrey on her recognition as a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Shells.

