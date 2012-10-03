EDWARDSVILLE, IL., OCT. 3, 2012 . . . Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd., today announced two of its attorneys, Christine Kovach and Beth Flowers, recently participated in two separate law presentations at local seminars.

Kovach, an associate who focuses her practice in family law, was selected to present at a family law training seminar hosted by the Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee on Fri., Sept. 7, 2012. Kovach presented the topic of paternity at the seminar, which also focused on family law issues including custody, visitation, orders of protection and child support.

Flowers is an associate practicing estate planning, real estate law and business law. She recently presented “Legal Issues and the Elderly” to fourth-year dental students at SIU-E. This is the fifth year Flowers had been asked to present at the school.

Established in 1984, Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. has emerged as one of the most trusted and respected law firms in the St. Louis and Southern Illinois areas. With offices in Belleville, Edwardsville and Nashville, Ill., as well as Clayton, Mo., MM&R’s principals and associates possess knowledge and experience in practice areas that include business law, taxation, estate planning, employee benefits, banking law, bankruptcy, commercial and tort litigation and family law. For more information, please visit www.mmrltd.com.

