CHICAGO — Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced his office collected just over $904 million in revenue on behalf of the state through litigation and collection efforts in 2020. The revenue collected for the state by the Attorney General’s office shows that for every dollar of taxpayer funding the office received, it generated $25.49 for the state.

“During 2020, the state of Illinois was faced with an unprecedented pandemic that continues to have a significant impact on our state’s economy. Despite the challenges of the past year, the Attorney General’s office collected more than $900 million for the state,” Raoul said. “Throughout the pandemic, my office’s work to protect consumers from fraud and workers from unsafe workplaces was more critical than ever. I am proud that the Attorney General’s office continued to provide those and other essential services while also bringing much-needed revenue back into the state. I am committed to ensuring that Illinois residents can continue to rely on the Attorney General’s office, particularly when our services are needed most.”

The Attorney General’s office was able to bring in nearly $400 million through collections litigation, including cases involving the collection of funds for damage to state property, child support enforcement, fines and penalties. Raoul’s office also collected more than $264 million through tobacco litigation and more than $240 million in estate tax revenues.

In addition to recoveries for the state, the Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Bureaus mediated more than 20,600 complaints in 2020, approximately 4,879 of which were related to the pandemic. The bureau provided more than $20 million in mediated and litigated savings for Illinois consumers.

