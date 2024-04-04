SPRINGFIELD - Attorney General Kwame Raoul presented the proposed budget for the Attorney General’s office for the next fiscal year to lawmakers today in Springfield. Raoul announced to a legislative committee that his office generated more than $1 billion in revenue on behalf of the state in 2023. The revenue the Attorney General’s office collected for the state shows that for every dollar of taxpayer funding the office received in Fiscal Year 2023, it generated $17.55 for the state. Since Raoul took office, the Attorney General’s office has generated more than $5.4 billion for the state.

“The Attorney General’s office serves our state as the people’s law firm, and we are able to bring in needed revenue as we do this critical work,” Raoul said. “We have remained steadfast in our work to curb violent crimes in our communities and protect children and our most vulnerable populations. I look forward to building upon our efforts to improve the quality of life in every part of Illinois.”

In 2023, the Attorney General’s office was able to bring in $290 million through collections litigation, including cases involving the collection of funds for damage to state property, child support enforcement, fines and penalties. The Attorney General’s office also collected more than $299 million through tobacco litigation and more than $284 million in estate tax revenues.

In addition to recoveries for the state, the Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Bureau responded to more than 19,000 complaints in 2023. The bureau has returned more than $145 million to Illinois consumers through restitution and savings achieved through mediation and litigation.

To date, the Attorney General’s office has secured more than $198 million in payments to Illinois from opioid distributors and manufacturers under settlement agreements following multi-year investigations into the role these companies played in fueling the opioid epidemic. Under the current finalized national opioid settlements, Illinois will receive more than $1.3 billion over 18 years.

