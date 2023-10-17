CHICAGO - Attorney General Kwame Raoul today released the following statement strongly condemning the heinous acts committed in Plainfield this weekend and reminding residents to report hate crimes in Illinois, including to his office’s Civil Rights Bureau. Raoul also highlighted the resources his office provides to crime victims.

“The conflict in the Middle East, negative reactions to the recent influx of migrants and the heightening of overall racial and religious tensions have led to a rise in hate crimes in our state, as evidenced by the horrific murder that occurred in Plainfield this weekend. Such unthinkable violence and hatred have no place in Illinois, and we must stand united in condemning all acts of hate and bigotry.

“In light of these threats, I would like to remind residents of the resources my office offers, both to address hate crimes and to provide assistance for victims through our Crime Victims Compensation Program. I urge all Illinois residents to report hate crimes and discrimination to local law enforcement and to my office’s Civil Rights Bureau.”

The Attorney General’s Civil Rights Bureau enforces state and federal civil rights laws prohibiting hate crimes and discrimination in Illinois. Individuals who experience or witness hate crimes should contact local law enforcement and report discrimination or hate-motivated incidents to the Attorney General’s office by visiting the office’s website, emailing civilrights@ilag.gov or calling the Civil Rights Hotline at 1-877-581-3692.

The Attorney General’s Crime Victims Compensation Bureau provides financial assistance to eligible victims of violent crime and their families. More information and applications are available on the office’s website or by calling the attorney general’s toll-free Crime Victims Assistance Line at 800-228-3368.

