CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced his office obtained a four-year prison sentence in a case involving a Perry County man who sexually assaulted an individual with an intellectual disability.

Larry Vancil, 74, of Du Quoin, Illinois, was sentenced by Perry County Circuit Court Judge James W. Campanella on Wednesday after pleading guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony.

“Instead of ensuring a safe environment for some of our most vulnerable residents, the defendant chose to instead violate the rights of an individual that did not have the capacity to speak up and protect themselves,” Raoul said. “I am committed to holding individuals accountable for taking advantage of people they are responsible for protecting.”

According to Raoul, Vancil was employed as a bus driver for the South Central Illinois Mass Transit District (SCT). In that role, Vancil was responsible for transporting individuals who reside or receive assistance from Five Star Industries, a non-profit that provides housing and employment assistance for individuals with developmental disabilities. While on the job, Vancil sexually abused a passenger, knowing his victim was unable to give consent due to a severe or profound disability.

Vancil was arrested on Jan. 14, 2021 and posted $7,500 bond the same day.

“The Illinois Department of Human Services’ Office of Inspector General commends the Illinois Attorney General’s office for its work in this case, following the IDHS OIG’s investigation,” said Peter Neumer, Inspector General for the Illinois Department of Human Services. “Criminally prosecuting abusers of individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities sends an important message that those who engage in such conduct will suffer serious consequences and furthers OIG’s mission of protecting vulnerable communities.”

Assistant Attorneys General William Bryant, Vanessa Minson and Myra Yelle-Clark prosecuted the case for Raoul’s Sexually Violent Persons Bureau.

