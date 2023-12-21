CHICAGO - Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office obtained a guilty plea from a former assistant Coles County state’s attorney for misconduct involving interactions he had in his official capacity with Coles County women who were prosecuted by the state’s attorney’s office.

Brady Allen, 34, of the Metro East area, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted official misconduct based on bribery, both Class A misdemeanors. Coles County Circuit Court Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced Allen to 120 days in the Coles County Jail and two years of probation. Allen is also required to pay $5,000 in fines in addition to court costs. As part of his plea, Coles agreed to give up his law license and not contact his victims. The plea also gave the victims a chance to read impact statements, one of whom did so in court today at his sentencing.

Formerly from Charleston, Illinois, Allen is required to turn himself in at the Coles County jail by Jan. 5. His next court appearance is Feb. 14 for a progress update.

“As a prosecutor who has sworn to uphold the law and advocate for victims, I am shocked and outraged that a fellow prosecutor would use that authority to manipulate and victimize women,” Raoul said. “It was important that the victims in this case had a chance to be heard. I am absolutely committed to holding public servants – no matter their positions – accountable for using their authority to take advantage of or abuse the residents they are supposed to serve.”

From December 2018 until he resigned in August 2020, Allen served as an assistant state’s attorney in Coles County. Raoul’s office prosecuted Allen, who had inappropriate text, email, phone and social media communications that were sexual in nature with female defendants he was currently or had previously prosecuted. According to Raoul, Allen solicited sexual contact, photos and videos with an understanding that in exchange, the female defendants would receive preferential treatment in their pending criminal cases.

The case was investigated by the Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

“The Illinois State Police Special Investigations Unit continues to make a difference protecting the public trust,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The Illinois State Police will continue to work with Attorney General Raoul's office to pursue cases of misconduct and corruption."

Deputy Bureau Chief Jonas Harger and Assistant Attorney General Mara Somlo prosecuted the case for Raoul’s Public Integrity Bureau.

