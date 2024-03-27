CHICAGO - Following arguments today before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case over access to medication abortion, Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued the following statement supporting access to mifepristone nationwide. Raoul previously joined a coalition of attorneys general to file an amicus brief in this case opposing the draconian efforts to restrict access to mifepristone.

“The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision has changed the abortion landscape in this country dramatically, but one thing is very clear: Abortion is not going away. In fact, the Guttmacher Institute reported last week that more than 1 million abortions were performed in the U.S. in 2023 – the highest number in over a decade. Medication abortions have also increased since Dobbs, with the report finding that medication abortions make up 63% of all abortions in 2023.

“Mifepristone is the most commonly-used method of abortion because it is safe, effective and accessible. Disrupting access to this medication would not only hinder reproductive care, but also has the potential to undermine the entire FDA approval process and pharmaceutical industry at large. I’ve been proactive in fighting to protect access to mifepristone by both suing in a federal court in Washington to ensure mifepristone remained available in Illinois and partnering with other attorneys general to defend the rights of patients beyond Illinois’ borders to access mifepristone.

“I remain optimistic that access to mifepristone will continue to remain available for safe and effective abortion and miscarriage care. I am unwavering in my commitment to defend against the relentless attacks on reproductive freedoms in Illinois and across the country.”

