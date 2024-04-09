Attorney General Raoul Issues Statement On Passing Of Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO - Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued the following statement on the passing Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough. Article continues after sponsor message “Karen Yarbrough dedicated many years to service on behalf of the residents of Cook County and the state of Illinois. She was unapologetic and fearless in her fight for justice. I developed a special kinship with Karen as we worked together as chief sponsors of the law eliminating the death penalty in Illinois. As a result, I had a bird’s-eye view of the passion that drove her hard work. Karen always answered my call with positive energy asking how she could help. She was well loved by the voters of Proviso Township because she demonstrated by example how important it was to lift their voices at the ballot box. Karen Yarbrough will be sorely missed!” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip