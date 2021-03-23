CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued the following statement reacting to a mass shooting that took place today in Boulder, Colorado. The shooting killed 10 people, including a police officer who responded to the shooting.

“Today we again mourn lives lost needlessly to gun violence, this time at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. I offer my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the 10 victims, including a Boulder police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

“My prayers are also with the countless others whose lives are forever changed as a result of the trauma they experienced inside King Soopers today.

“Compounding this tragedy is that it comes less than one week after a gunman killed eight people – many of Asian descent – in three shootings in the Atlanta area. This gun violence is preventable, and it must end. Full stop.

“Fighting gun violence has been and will continue to be one of my top priorities, and my office will continue to partner with local, state and federal law enforcement to protect Illinois communities from senseless gun violence.”

