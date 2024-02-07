CHICAGO - Attorney General Kwame Raoul today sent a warning letter to a company that allegedly sent New Hampshire residents scam election robocalls during the New Hampshire primary election. The calls allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to impersonate the president and discourage voters from participating in the primary. Early voting in Illinois’ 2024 general primary election begins Feb. 8.

“As we approach Illinois’ general primary election next month, I encourage voters to be wary of artificial intelligence calls relating to elections. While the voice on the other end of the call may seem familiar and convincing, I urge voters to remain cautious. Be sure to independently confirm any information you receive unsolicited regarding voting,” Raoul said. “The right to participate in our nation’s democracy is one of the most fundamental rights we have as Americans. I will continue to work with fellow attorneys general to ensure that right is protected from misleading robocalls.”

In their warning letter, Raoul and a bipartisan 50 coalition of attorneys general on the nationwide Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force warn Life Corporation (Life Corp) and its owner and executives to cease any unlawful call traffic immediately. Otherwise, they may be in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Truth in Caller ID Act and other state consumer protection laws.

A Task Force’s investigation indicates that Life Corp allegedly spoofed calls to appear as if they were coming from legitimate New Hampshire political party officials. Callers then proceeded to provide incorrect information about elections and voting to the call recipients.

The Federal Communications Commission’s Enforcement Bureau also issued a cease-and-desist letter to Lingo Telecom, which was identified to have originated a portion of these calls for Life Corp, demanding that it immediately stop supporting illegal robocall traffic on its networks.

Article continues after sponsor message

Attorney General Raoul, as part of the bipartisan Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force, investigates and takes legal action against those responsible for routing significant volumes of illegal robocall traffic into and across the United States.

Raoul encourages voters who believe they have been a victim of AI robocalls related to an election to file a complaint with his office by visiting the Attorney General’s website or by calling Raoul’s Consumer Fraud Hotlines:

1-800-386-5438 (Chicago)

1-866-310-8398 (Español)

1-800-243-0618 (Springfield)

1-800-243-0607 (Carbondale)

More like this: