Attorney General Raoul Issues 2023 Public Access Report During Sunshine Week

CHICAGO - In recognition of Sunshine Week, Attorney General Kwame Raoul released the Public Access Counselor Annual Report with details of a sampling of over 3,800 new matters received in 2023. The PAC works to increase transparency in Illinois government by resolving disputes regarding public bodies' compliance with the state's Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and Open Meetings Act (OMA). The 2023 report also describes how the PAC trained thousands of individuals on Illinois' transparency laws in webinars, seminars and conferences throughout the state. "The Public Access Counselor in my office works throughout the year to ensure government agencies in Illinois are accessible to the people they serve. I'm proud to highlight that hard work and transparency during Sunshine Week," Raoul said. "To ensure public bodies understand their obligations under transparency laws, I encourage appointed and elected officials and FOIA officers, as well as the public, to attend critical and thorough trainings led by experts from my Public Access Bureau." Since the PAC's creation under state law in 2010, members of the public and the media have submitted more than 55,000 matters to the PAC for review. Last year, the PAC received 3,810 formal requests for assistance pursuant to FOIA and OMA – an average of more than 310 new matters per month. Article continues after sponsor message The PAC's determinations have created new and important legal guidance in Illinois to explain the public's right to obtain public records and to ensure meetings are open to the public, thereby fostering increased transparency in government. They have successfully clarified the law, especially on issues that have not been addressed by courts. In addition to analyzing and resolving disputes through binding and non-binding opinions, the PAC conducts trainings, both remote and in person, that inform government officials about their duties under FOIA and OMA. Last year, the PAC bureau hosted 12 webinars attended by more than 2,300 individuals. In 2023, the PAC issued 17 binding opinions, which are enforceable in court and create legal guidance concerning Illinois' government transparency laws. Among the notable matters that resulted in binding opinions last year were the following: 23-016, issued Dec. 27, 2023 : A member of the public alleged that the Yorkville Community Unit School District 155 Board of Education convened a closed session meeting to discuss removing the book "Just Mercy" from the curriculum for the district's English classes. The board acknowledged discussing the book in closed session but argued that several provisions of OMA permitted that discussion because a parent had filed a grievance concerning the district's inclusion of the book in its curriculum. The PAC's review of the closed session verbatim recording indicated that the board debated the appropriateness of the book in the English curriculum rather than any specific employee's job performance or actions, or testimony or evidence for the purpose of adjudicating the grievance, or matters relating to individual students. The PAC directed the board to release the closed session verbatim recording and meeting minutes to the public.

Letter 70498, issued Mar. 2, 2023: A journalist submitted a FOIA request for review challenging the City of Chicago Department of Finance's partial denial of the reporter's request seeking certain information concerning parking tickets issued by the city. The department withheld the ticket locations and license plate numbers for each vehicle ticketed, pursuant to sections 7(1)(b) and 7(1)(c) of FOIA. Upon review, the PAC determined that the department had not met its burden of establishing that the withheld information was exempt. The department subsequently disclosed the withheld information to the reporter. Any group or entity interested in attending or hosting a training conducted by a representative of the Attorney General's office can email special.events@ilag.gov for more information. More information about Illinois' sunshine laws, as well as a copy of the report that includes frequently asked questions can be found on Raoul's website. For assistance from the Public Access Bureau, contact the hotline at 1-877-299-FOIA (3642), or send an email to public.access@ilag.gov.