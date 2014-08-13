Attorney General Lisa Madigan to Speak at Senior Services Plus Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. On Monday, August 18th, 2014, at 3:30pm, Illinois State's Attorney General will be at Senior Services Plus to speak on Consumer Fraud and Identity Theft. The general public is invited to hear updates on security breaches, identity theft, and common financial scams directed at consumers. For more information, please contact Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 extension 100 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip