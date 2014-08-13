On Monday, August 18th, 2014, at 3:30pm, Illinois State's Attorney General will be at Senior Services Plus to speak on Consumer Fraud and Identity Theft. The general public is invited to hear updates on security breaches, identity theft, and common financial scams directed at consumers. For more information, please contact Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 extension 100 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois.

 

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Sep 7, 2023 - Senior Services Plus CEO Theresa Collins Is Recipient Of Prestigious Leadership Award

Jul 25, 2023 - Senior Services Plus To Host Second Annual Glow Bingo On Friday, Aug. 11

Jun 12, 2023 - Zeke Jabusch Receives Senior Services Plus Hero Award

Sep 29, 2023 - Rep. Elik’s Utility Clinic Helps Seniors Save On Electricity Bills

Jun 12, 2023 - Senior Services Plus Marks 50th Anniversary In Style

 