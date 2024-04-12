O'FALLON - Attorney General Kwame Raoul charged an O’Fallon, Illinois man with possessing child pornography. The case is part of Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child pornography online.

The Attorney General’s office charged Seth MacDonald, 45, in St. Clair County Circuit Court with 11 counts of possession of child pornography, Class 2 felonies each punishable by three to seven years in prison that must be served consecutively. Sentences are ultimately determined by the court. MacDonald is currently being detained at the St. Clair County Jail.

“These charges highlight the importance of my office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in holding alleged perpetrators accountable for exploiting children,” Raoul said. “I will continue to partner with law enforcement to investigate these heinous crimes.”

Raoul’s investigators, along with officers from the O’Fallon Police Department, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department, and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a search of MacDonald’s residence in the 900 block of Buran Drive in O’Fallon on April 9. MacDonald was arrested when evidence of child pornography was discovered.

“Child exploitation cases are complex and require a ‘team’ approach to see them through to completion,” said Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Chief Dave Goodwin. “The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department is proud to be a resource and partner in the fight against those who seek to harm children.”

Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. The task force receives CyberTips, or online reports of child pornography, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Over the last several years, CyberTipline reports have steadily increased. In 2023, reports to the ICAC increased by 46% over 2022.

Illinois’ ICAC Task Force is one of 61 ICAC task forces throughout the country and is comprised of a network of more than 185 local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Since 2019, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has received more than 40,900 CyberTips and has been involved in more than 720 arrests of sexual predators. Since 2006, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has been involved in more than 2,010 arrests of sexual predators. The task force also has provided internet safety training and education to tens of thousands of parents, teachers, students and law enforcement professionals.

Attorney General Raoul is reminding the public that child sexual exploitation can be reported online at cybertipline.com and child abuse at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov. In addition, local child advocacy centers can be found at childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.

The public is reminded that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assistant Attorney General Jenifer Peck is prosecuting the case for Raoul’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.

