SHIPMAN - Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced that his office filed charges against a village trustee who formerly served as a village treasurer in Macoupin County for allegedly misusing village funds by collecting pay she was not entitled to and spending funds on personal expenses.

Raoul’s office charged Elizabeth Robinson, 45, of Shipman, with two counts of Class 1 felony theft, each punishable by up to 15 years in prison; one count of Class 2 felony theft, punishable by up to seven years in prison; one count of Class 3 felony forgery, punishable by up to five years in prison; and one count of Class 3 felony wire fraud, punishable by up to five years in prison. In addition, Raoul’s office charged Robinson with 10 counts of Class 3 felony official misconduct, each punishable by up to five years in prison. These misconduct charges are related to her alleged acts of theft, forgery and wire fraud. Robinson’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 16.

“Government employees have an obligation to use government funds and property responsibly,” Raoul said. “Taxpayers must be able to trust that those who serve on their behalf use their authority for the public good and not to enrich themselves.”

According to Raoul, Robinson used her position as Shipman village treasurer to pay herself payroll she was not entitled to by forging signatures on unauthorized village checks. She also allegedly used village funds to pay personal bills, including utility bills and rent on personal storage units, through electronic payments. Raoul’s office alleges that Robinson misused between $10,000 and $65,000 in village funds through payments to herself and on personal costs.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) led the investigation into Robinson’s alleged misconduct.

“The public must be able to trust that those who work in public service will follow the law and use our tax dollars as intended,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The Illinois State Police will continue to work closely with Attorney General Raoul’s office to ensure accountability at all levels of government.”

The public is reminded that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assistant Attorneys General Mara Somlo and Steven Sallerson are prosecuting the case for Raoul’s office.

