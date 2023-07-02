EAST ALTON - Pratt & Tobin, P.C. has added Attorney Daniel Harrow to its ranks. Pratt & Tobin, P.C. is proud to announce that it has hired a sixth attorney to assist with its current caseload of 600+ open files, Attorney Daniel Harrow.

Daniel brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience with regard to a number of the law firm’s practice areas as well as trial experience. He will primarily be working with the law firm’s Federal Employers’ Liability Act (FELA) and Auto/Trucking Accident Teams. Pratt & Tobin, P.C. is a nationwide plaintiff’s personal injury law firm based in East Alton, Illinois that is dedicated to fighting on behalf of those injured or killed due to the wrongful conduct of others.

Article continues after sponsor message

The law firm’s trial attorneys represent plaintiffs in federal and state courts both in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the entire United States. Contact Pratt & Tobin, P.C. for a free consultation at (800)851-5562 or lawoffice@prattandtobin.com. Pictured from left to right: Benjamin Tobin (Managing Partner), Daniel Harrow, and Zachary Tobin (Partner).

More like this: