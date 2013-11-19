Attorney Charles M. Lock Joins Mathis, Marifian & Richter, LTD. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The law firm Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. (MM&R) today announced that Charles. M. Lock has joined the law firm effective Nov. 1, 2013.



Lock, who joins the firm in an "of counsel" position, has been a sole practitioner in St. Louis since 1978, devoting his practice exclusively to civil and criminal tax litigation and controversies pending before the Audit, Appeals, Collection and Criminal Enforcement divisions of the IRS. He

taught the Graduate Tax Studies and Tax Fraud Prosecutions class at Washington University School of Law for 20 years. Lock also served as a senior trial lawyer for the Chief Counsel¹s Office of the Internal Revenue Service from 1967 to 1978. Lock received his J.D. degree from Creighton

University and his LL.M. degree in taxation from Washington University.



Pat Mathis, shareholder of MM&R, said, "We are pleased Mr. Lock has chosen to join MM&R and to lend his expertise in civil and criminal tax litigation to our clients throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout southern Illinois."



In conjunction with Lock's affiliation with the firm, MM&R has moved its Clayton office to 230 S. Bemiston Avenue, Suite 730, St. Louis, Missouri 63105; Lock's current office location. Clients may continue to reach the St. Louis office at 314-421-2325.



Established in 1984, Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. has emerged as one of the most trusted and respected law firms in the St. Louis and southern Illinois areas. The firm has offices in Belleville, Edwardsville and Nashville, Ill., as well as Clayton, Mo. MM&R's principals and associates

possess knowledge and experience in practice areas that include business law, taxation, estate planning, employee benefits, banking law, bankruptcy, and commercial and tort litigation. For more information, please visit www.mmrltd.com