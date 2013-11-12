The Alton Habitat for Humanity chapter is in the process of renovating an existing home for a fortunate local family. With that end in mind, they are hosting their first “Attics, Closets and Crafts Sale” on Saturday, November 16, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The sale will take place at The Learning Center (formerly St. Patrick’s School) at 1004 East 5th Street in Alton. All proceeds from the sale will support the group’s current renovation project.

The mission of the group – says President Val Harris – “is dedicated to making adequate, affordable housing a matter of conscience and action in the greater Alton area.” The members work diligently to assist in providing housing, with the support of a variety of local entities, including the City of Alton, YouthBuild (in conjunction with Lewis and Clark Community College), the Women’s Missionary Union of Illinois (Southern Baptist Convention) and numerous volunteers. The Alton chapter provides housing opportunities for families in the Alton/Godfrey area, as well as Jersey County residents.

Items available for sale include prom and formal dresses; women’s clothing and a large assortment of purses; numerous baby items, including clothing and toys; dishes, electronics and much more. In addition, a variety of local crafters and vendors will have products for purchase. Some of the product lines present will be Thirty-One, Kitcheneez, Avon and Origami Owl. Light snacks and beverages will also be available for purchase throughout the day.

The Alton Habitat group is also raffling an adorable, 8’ x 8’ children’s playhouse, complete with operable windows and electricity. The playhouse was constructed by the YouthBuild program students from Lewis and Clark College. The YouthBuild program is housed at the old St. Patrick’s site. It will be available for viewing, during the sale, and raffle tickets will be available for purchase. They are $10 each or 3/$25. The drawing for the winner will be held on Sunday, December 8, at the Alton Band and Orchestra Boosters’ Olde Craft Faire.

According to Rev. Brad Donoho, pastor of Upper Alton Baptist Church, “Habitat for Humanity doesn’t build houses for people. We build houses with people. Selected families agree to partner with Habitat and contribute ‘sweat equity hours’ toward their own home. A Habitat home is a hand up……not a handout.” The Habitat Board of Directors recently accepted applications from families seeking housing assistance. A new family will be announced shortly, who will begin working with the local organization to complete the service requirements necessary to assume ownership of their new home in the spring.

Additional information regarding vendors and sale details - as well as potential volunteers - may be found online at www.altonhabitat.org and on Facebook at Alton Habitat for Humanity.

