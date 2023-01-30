JERSEYVILLE - An Elsah man has been charged with criminal damage to property in connection to an attempted catalytic converter theft, while a Carrollton man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol on State St. in Jerseyville.

Kerry J. Dooley, 32, of Elsah, attempted to steal the catalytic converter from a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado which was located at the Piasa Harbor Boat Ramp on State Highway 100 in Jersey County on Jan. 25. He caused over $500 in damages to the vehicle’s exhaust system and was charged with a Class 4 felony.

A warrant was filed for Dooley’s arrest on Jan. 26 and his bail was set at $15,000. More information and updates about this case can be found on the Jersey County Circuit Clerk website.

Tomas Granado III, 38, of Carrollton, was charged with an aggravated DUI for driving his gray 2012 Jeep under the influence of alcohol on State Street near Fairgrounds Avenue in Jerseyville. He was charged with a Class 2 felony, and his arraignment hearing has been set for Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. at the Jersey County Courthouse.

This was Granado’s fourth violation - he had previously been charged with driving under the influence on April 9, 2005, June 3, 2007, and October 9, 2010. Those three prior offenses were committed in El Paso County, Texas. More information about this case can be found here.

