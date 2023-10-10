JERSEYVILLE - Four individuals are facing charges of attempted arson, theft, weapon charges, and more from the past week, according to recent Jersey County court filings.

Ryan L. Stamper, 48, of Jerseyville, was charged with one count of attempted arson for an incident on or about Oct 3, 2023. Court records state Stamper “took a substantial step toward” committing arson, in that he “by means of fire, knowingly damaged property,” specifically “a cornfield, located on the south side of Crystal Lake Road” in Jersey County.

Stamper was charged with a Class 3 felony for the attempted arson. Court records indicate he is being held without pretrial release conditions in the custody of the Jersey County Sheriff until he can be brought before the court.

Travis T. Pillman, 35, of Dow, was charged with one count of theft for an incident on or about Sept. 29 2023. Court documents allege Pillman stole a set of “Gear Off Road Wheels and 33x12.5x22 Predator New Mutant Tires, having a total value in excess of $500.” He was charged with a Class 3 felony and given a summons to appear in court.

Bobby W. Ransberger, 38, of Elsah, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of possession of a weapon with a defaced serial number. Court documents describe the weapon as a “Smith and Wesson model SD9 VE 9mm semiautomatic handgun, magazine loaded with fifteen (15) jacketed hollow point cartridges” which had the serial number defaced or removed.

Ransberger was charged with a Super Class 3 felony for the unlawful weapon possession charge and a Class 3 felony for the firearm defacement charge. Court documents indicate he is currently being held in the custody of the Jersey County Sheriff until his initial court appearance.

Matthew A. Friedel, 37, of Jerseyville, was charged with driving under the influence of methamphetamine after having been charged with two prior DUIs - once on Oct. 23, 2007, and again on March 23, 2015, both in Jersey County. Court documents allege that on or about Feb. 12, 2022, Friedel drove a green 2003 Chevrolet truck on State Highway 109 while he was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Friedel was charged with a Class 2 felony for his third DUI. Court documents indicate he is being held without pretrial release conditions in the custody of the Jersey County Sheriff until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

