ALTON - AT&T* is proud to connect customers across the country by continuing to grow the nation’s best network. From 2018-2020, we expanded coverage and improved connectivity in more communities by investing nearly $6.7 million in our wireless and wireline networks in Alton.

AT&T’s commitment to communities across the country continues and spans all layers of our network—from fiber to 5G to FirstNet®. These investments are essential to connecting our customers with their family, friends, and colleagues by increasing the network’s speed, reliability, coverage, and overall performance.

In 2021, we plan to increase our fiber footprint by 2.5 million customer locations across the country including in Alton. We announced that AT&T will invest $2 billion over the next 3 years to help address the digital divide nationwide. AT&T further improved critical communications for Alton first responders and improve public safety with FirstNet – America’s public safety network.

“AT&T’s investment in Alton confirms our commitment to expanding coverage and helping boost the local economy,” said Eileen Mitchell, president, AT&T Illinois, and AT&T Great Lakes States. “We hope to keep the city’s businesses, residents, and visitors connected while helping to ensure the efficiency of its local public safety personnel.”

More details about our wireless coverage in Alton and anywhere in the U.S. can be found on the AT&T Coverage Viewer. For updates on the AT&T wireless network, please visit the AT&T network news page.

Expanding Access to Fiber

In order to meet the continual demands for reliable, high-speed connections in our increasingly virtual world, we are looking to the future and investing in solutions like fiber around the country.

AT&T Fiber® offers speeds of nearly 1 GIG2 for both upload and download, which provides plenty of bandwidth for consumers and businesses and creates a better internet experience for bandwidth-heavy applications like video conferencing, virtual learning, telehealth, and gaming that are growing in popularity and importance. It has also proven to be 99% reliable3 and offers consistently fast speeds, even during peak times.4

Is fiber available in my area? We currently offer AT&T Fiber in more than 90 metro areas across the U.S. AT&T Fiber is currently available in Alton. To check out the latest fiber pricing options head to www.att.com.

Bringing fast, reliable, secure AT&T 5G to more Americans

AT&T is also unlocking the power of 5G for consumers, businesses, and first responders.

AT&T 5G, delivered over sub-6 spectrum, sets us up to offer a better wireless experience with greater capacity to enable faster responses on capable devices. AT&T offers fast, reliable, and secure 5G to 251 million people in 500 markets nationwide including in Alton.

FirstNet: Dedicated to America’s First Responders

We are committed to improving public safety infrastructure. As a part of that commitment, we have invested and built FirstNet in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government. FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community.

- Expanding to serve: FirstNet focuses on where first responders need connectivity. We’ve moved quickly to deliver more coverage, boost capacity, and drive new capabilities for first responders. Using all AT&T LTE commercial spectrum as well as high-quality Band 14 spectrum, FirstNet covers 2.71 million square miles nationwide. And we’re actively extending the reach of FirstNet in Illinois to give agencies large and small the reliable, unthrottled connectivity and modern communications tools they require.

- First responder-centric 5G: FirstNet subscribers in parts of 38 cities and more than 20 venues now have access to AT&T 5G+. Our approach to 5G for public safety is unlike anything else. We’ve upgraded the dedicated FirstNet network core to enable 5G connectivity that is being built to intuitively optimize the experience for America’s first responders. First responders maintain voice communications with always-on priority and preemption on LTE, while the FirstNet network determines the best route for data traffic with compatible devices, whether that’s 5G+ or LTE spectrum.

The FirstNet network is providing the state’s public safety with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need. These advanced capabilities enable FirstNet to help fire, EMS and law enforcement personnel save lives and protect their communities.

