ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, June 10, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued an At Large warrant on suspect Britneyeaunya Blackmon, 32years of age, of the 11900 block of El Sabado Drive in St. Louis, for one count of Abuse or Neglect of a Child.

A previous mugshot of Blackmon is attached. Bond is set at $100,000, cash only, no 10% bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law. The probable cause statement reads: The victim is a one-year-old child.

The Defendant was informed that she tested positive for HIV while she was pregnant. The Defendant was advised by doctors that she needed to take medication to prevent the Victim from being born with HIV. The Defendant refused to take the necessary medication and the Victim was born with HIV. Doctors then repeatedly warned the Defendant of the risks involved if the Defendant did not provide the Victim with medication.

The Defendant repeatedly ignored the warnings by doctors and did not give the Victim medication. Medical records show significant viral load elevation in the Victim’s system, placing the child at high risk for serious infection or death. Children’s Division obtained a protective order through St. Louis County Family Court.

The Defendant failed to appear in those court proceedings and has failed to turn the child over to authorities. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction Teamareleading the investigation.

