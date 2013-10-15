Trying to find something fun and active for your youngster to participate in this winter? Look no further because Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is offering-up some popular sport programs!

Tiny Tots Indoor Soccer is now open for registration for your three or four year old. This is a great way to introduce your toddler to the sport of soccer with instruction on basic skills such as dribbling, trapping, shooting and goalkeeping. The program meets once per week for six weeks for

45 minutes. There are two sessions to choose from: Tuesdays from November 12 through December 17 and/or Tuesdays from January 7 through February 11. There are also two times to choose from within each session: 10-10:45am or 4:30-5:15pm. Program fee is $30 per toddler per class.

Article continues after sponsor message

Itty Bitty Basketball is a non-competitive skill development program that consists of small group rotations through skill stations for three to four year olds. Stations include passing, shooting, dribbling and rebounding. The program meets once per week for six weeks for 45 minutes. The session runs from Sunday, November 10 through December 15. On the sixth and final week,

participants will be divided and scrimmage an entire game. There are three times to choose from: 12-12:45pm, 1-1:45pm or 2-2:45pm. The success of this program is dependent upon parent's participation as volunteer station leaders, therefore all parents are expected to volunteer at least one week. Program fee is $30 per toddler and includes a participation medal that your toddler will cherish.

Pee Wee Basketball is designed just like the Itty Bitty program, but it is for five to six year olds. The program will run from Sunday, November 10 through December 15 at 3-3:45pm, 4-4:45pm or 5-5:45pm. Program fee is also $30 per child and includes a participation medal.

No special equipment is required for any of the programs; just dress children in comfortable clothing and sneakers. Deadlines for these programs are one week prior to the start date. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

More like this: