Carlinville Athletic Director Darrin DeNeve made the following announcement Monday about the weather and schedule changes:

"We will not be playing any games this evening due to the weather forecast.

The middle school boys' basketball games have been rescheduled for this Wednesday February 17 at 6 p.m.

The high school girls' basketball game at Staunton has been rescheduled for Saturday February 20 at 10 a.m. (JV followed by varsity)

The high school boys' basketball game vs Staunton at home has been rescheduled for Saturday February 27 at 11:30 a.m. (Frosh boys at 11:30 a.m., JV boys at 12 p.m., varsity at 1:30 p.m.)

If you have an athletic event cancellation or rescheduling, or any other closing, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text (618) 623-5930.

