Dr. Barry Zeffren, an asthma and allergy specialist on staff at Alton Memorial Hospital, will present “Get Some Breathing Room: Learn About Asthma,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9. The presentation in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms will include a brief overview of asthma by Dr. Zeffren followed by pulmonary function tests.

Appointments are required for the tests and space is limited, so sign up for this free event now by calling 800-392-0936. Both adults and children can be tested. Light refreshments will be available.

Article continues after sponsor message

Asthma makes breathing difficult for more than 34 million Americans. Asthma symptoms, which include coughing, wheezing and chest tightness, are common in an asthma attack. Sometimes asthma is called bronchial asthma or reactive airway disease. Asthma in children is on the rise, but with proper treatment for symptoms of asthma, children and adults can live well.

More like this: