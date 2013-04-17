





Won't you walk with us by joining our American Lung association's Team, May 4?

We're walking all through the alphabet, A through Z, on behalf of Asthma Education& Awareness!

It's our Thirteenth year, fundraising, spreading the word, about this chronic lung disease, known as Asthma!

We are on "M!" "M" is for Making a Difference, One Child at a Time! We are on a Mission for the RiverBender Kids!



Please mark your calendars for the 1st Saturday in May, Saturday, May 4, '13, because it's Asthma Awareness Day, in the Village of Godfrey, IL!

Join our ALA Team, along with our Godfrey Mayor, Mike Mc Cormick!

Article continues after sponsor message

Meet, Greet & Register at 10 AM, at Glazebrook Park, Near the Concession Stand; Snack, Walk at 10:30!

No Fees, plenty of Parking!

Learn more about our cause, Asthma Education & Awareness with the ALA!

Enjoy a Picnic Lunch, with us, too!



Just reply to this message, jaris@piasanet.com, for more Details! Or, Make a Difference by Making a Donation, Via Credit Card, to my Team!



You can also phone the ALA Offices, in Springfield: 800-788-5864 -Ask for Lori, Sara or Rachel!



Let's Team Up& Make a Difference, for the children attending Asthma Day Camp, this Summer!



"After all, if you can't breathe? What else matters?"

More like this: