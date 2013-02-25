Asthma Awareness Day! Sat. May 4, 10 AM @ Glazebrook Park, Godfrey; Asthma Walk! Lunch Provided!
Hello! Let's team up for the Kids!
My American Lung Association team, sponsors a Spring Annual Alphabetic Asthma Walk, the 1st Saturday in May!
This year, we are on "M!" It's M" is for Making a Difference, One Child at a Time! We are on a Mission for the RiverBender Kids!
Join us!
"After, all! If you can't Breathe, what else Matters?"
*
Please contact me, at your earliest convenience!
*
That's Saturday, May 4!
Jaris
ALA Children's Ambassador