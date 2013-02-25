Listen to the story

Hello! Let's team up for the Kids!

My American Lung Association team, sponsors a Spring Annual Alphabetic Asthma Walk, the 1st Saturday in May!

This year, we are on "M!" It's M" is for Making a Difference, One Child at a Time! We are on a Mission for the RiverBender Kids!

Join us!

"After, all! If you can't Breathe, what else Matters?"

Article continues after sponsor message

*

Please contact me, at your earliest convenience!

*

That's Saturday, May 4!

Jaris

ALA Children's Ambassador