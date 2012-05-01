Listen to the story

SPLASH! Splash Health-tip! "What the Heck is Lungology? Plus! Discover If your Child has an Asthmatic Trigger; Review What To Do! - Join our May 5 Annual ALA Asthma Walk at Glazebrook! Call: 800-788-5864 - ASAP!"

"Asthma Awareness"

Please do, join us on May 5 at Glazebrook Park! That's this - Saturday, May 5, for the ALA Annual Asthma Walk, held on "Asthma Awareness Day!" in Godfrey, IL!

Register at 10:00 AM; Walk & Join us for Lunch!

Become an "All American Lung Athlete!"

Walk with us at Glazebrook Park & join the fun & support the ALA SPLASH TEAM!

Call the American Lung Association -

Toll Free: 1-800-788-5864!

You can ask questions or donate to our SPLASH TEAM - via "Credit Card!"

Why do we walk? We are "walking for Asthma Awareness!

Still interested? For more information about asthma, read on!

"Lungology; The Study of Our Lungs"

What's Lungology??

You won't find "Lungology" in any medical dictionary! Not, yet!!

"Lungology" is a fun and intriguing term, created to spark & pique your child's curiosity, to learn more about their lungs. And,how to take good care of their "lung health!



What foods are important for good nutrition & how important to drink good ole water!

"You wouldn't pour a glass of juice or a soft drink over your plants, in your garden! Would you?"

Discuss the dangers of "smoking!"

Plus! To stress to your child, how important their lungs are for their overall growth, development & enjoyment in life!

And, Lungology involves a lot more!

Symptoms of asthma, can be as unique as a "finger print; Few children experience the exact same feeling, "asthmatic attacks" widely vary!

You & your child can make a difference, this weekend!

Join the American Lung Association & our Godfrey Mayor, Mike Mc Cormick, declared May 5 as Asthma Awareness Day!

Hey!

It's this Saturday, May 5, at Glazebrook Park; Register at 10:00 AM!

for our Annual Asthma Walk; Walk & have lunch with us!

Become an "All American Lung Athlete!"

You & your child will benefit immensely by knowing How the lungs function & how to keep their lungs healthy & fit for life!

Start by taking your first steps, with us on May 5!

Well known lung diseases are: Asthma, Emphysema, COPD, Inflammation of the Lungs, among other respiratory pulmonary conditions.

For purposes of this article, let's focus on "asthma"!

a.. ASTHMA

Asthma has reached "epidemic" numbers with our children

- Asthma is responsible for the most "sick days" reported, in our school systems!

- Asthma is responsible for an over whelming of ER visits!

- Asthma is claiming many lives, from every age group & community!

- Asthma does not discriminate!

Common asthmatic Symptoms:

Whistling, wheezing while breathing; Shortness of breath & tightness in the chest, lungs.

Coughing, choking, a lingering, chronic cough.

- Fatigue

- Poor air exchange! Esp., can't seem to get the "air, oxygen "in" the lungs!

And, perhaps the most noteworthy factor is, the most "needy" organ of the body, besides the lungs, is the brain, for a fresh supply of oxygen; Common for asthmatics to "collapse, while having an acute attack!"

Many athletes, famous athletes, have what is called "sport's induced asthma!" And, always have access to their "emergency inhaler!"

Having an asthmatic attack?

SUGGESTION:

Immediately administer medication!

What to look for:

Loss of good coloring, grayish or bluish skin!

Poor, difficulty breathing!

Do not delay! Call 9 - 9 - 1, for Emergency Assistance!

Minutes count! And, might avoid serious consequences!

Important to stay with your child! And, open the door, continue to administer any medication

"Stay calm & remain on the phone with the dispatcher!"

Remain with your child to the ER, for their safety!

Consult with your child's medical team!

Commonly known"Triggers" of Asthma:

- Seasonal changes, Flu Season, ; There's "indoor & outdoor factors

- Colds

- Allergies to cats, dogs & other animals with "dander."

- Dust

- Pollution, Smog

- Pollen, Mold

- Some perfumes, powders

- Some Detergents

- cleansers,harsh cleaning products, certain air fresheners

- certain pesticides,

- To list several common "asthmatic triggers!"

Also, beware of Food allergies, ..

Symptoms of asthma can be as unique as finger prints!

Diagnosing Asthma!

Let the pulmonary Specialists & Allergy Specialists diagnose: Asthma, Bronchitis,,

Emphysema &

COPD, & the other lung diseases!

Know your child's Asthmatic Triggers!

And, share this information with the entire family, school medical staff!

NOTE!

Advisable, to practice an "emergency Drill for an acute asthmatic attack!"

Time yourselves; Minutes count!

Treatment!

Medication

Prevention!

Be Proactive!

"After all, if you can't breathe! What else matters?"

