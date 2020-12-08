ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A suspect is wanted after he opened fire on a detective and his vehicle in St. Louis County. The unmarked police vehicle was struck three times on the passenger side.

The suspect vehicle is described as a Ford Mustang, silver in color.

On December 8, 2020, at approximately 12:40 PM, St. Louis County police investigators were disregarded from the scene of a crime in the City of Pagedale in the 6500 block of Whitney Avenue. The investigation of that incident, a homicide, is being led by the Major Case Squad.

A detective departed the scene to return to St. Louis County Police Headquarters and traveled south on Kingsland Avenue. As his vehicle passed through the intersection with Julian Avenue, the occupant(s) of a suspect vehicle opened fire on the detective and his vehicle. The suspect vehicle then fled the area.

The involved detective was uninjured in the incident. He is 37 years of age with 14 years of law enforcement experience.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and remains very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

