ROXANA - Senior Ashton Noble stays busy these days.

The three-sport athlete plays football and basketball, and most recently made a trip to the IHSA state track meet.

At the state meet, Ashton has gotten used to success. That's why it was no surprise when he placed fourth in Class 2A in the discus with a toss of 162' 10.25".

It was his third straight year reaching the podium in the event. In his junior season, he took second with his PR 167' 4.25" throw and in his sophomore season he finished third with a mark of 160' 4.75".

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

For his continued success, Ashton is a Midwest Members Credit Union Athlete of the Month for the Shells.

Ashton also competes in the shot put with a PR of 48' 8.25", a mark he set this season back on April 17th in the Roxana Relays.

He will get to continue his track and field career at the college level when he attends Bellarmine University in the fall.

In the winter, he's been a key part of the Shells' basketball team. Last season he racked up 215 points and 113 rebounds.

On the football field, he played defense, coming up with 51 tackles, 32 solo.

More like this: